A man injured in a house fire at Taralga has been flown to a Sydney hospital.
Ambulance media confirmed a 55-year-old man suffered significant burns to his hands, face and chest after trying to light an internal fire with accelerant.
RFS and emergency services were called to the Laggan Road home, 1km from Taralga, shortly after 4pm.
The Ambulance spokesman said the male sustained burns to 40 per cent of his body and was in a stable condition. He is being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital by Toll helicopter with a critical care doctor and paramedic on board.
A man has suffered burns to his face and body in a house fire near Taralga.
RFS, police and ambulance are on scene. A helicopter is also en route to the house, about 1km west of Taralga on the Laggan Road.
RFS operations officer Mitchell Butler said Taralga brigade responded at 4.08pm to initial reports of a house fire, with people inside.
On arrival they found the occupants had extinguished the internal fire themselves but a man in his fifties had suffered extensive burns. He had started to suffer shock and was placed in a cold shower. The other occupant was not injured.
It's understood Taralga brigade members administered first aid.
Ambulance Media confirmed the man suffered serious burns to his face, hands and abdomen.
An ambulance crew is stabilising him before possible airlift to hospital.
Mr Butler said the fire started after methylated spirits was used to light a combustion stove.
The brick veneer house sustained some internal damage.
