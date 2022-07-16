Goulburn Post
Goulburn emergency services attend Parkesbourne car crash

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 16 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:10am
Woman sustains injury in Goulburn district crash

A woman has been taken to Canberra Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

