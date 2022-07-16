Woman sustains injury in Goulburn district crash

A woman has been taken to Canberra Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Police Rescue, general duties officers and ambulance were called shortly before 8.30am to reports that a car had hit a tree on Henry Parkes Road, Parkesbourne.
A woman, believed to be aged in her fifties, was not trapped but was treated at the scene for back pain, an Ambulance media spokesman said.
Paramedics took spinal precautions and stabilised her before she was transported by road ambulance to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
The crash occurred near Gap Road, east of the Hume Highway, south of Goulburn.
