Fish and chips would have done Doreen Corby just nicely on Saturday night.
The typically under-stated centenarian was expecting a quiet night at home but received the surprise of her life to find her family had planned something much grander.
Mrs Corby, of Goulburn, celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, July 14. On Saturday, 45 family members and friends toasted the milestone with a party at the Blue Plate Restaurant.
"I was very surprised...It's lovely," Mrs Corby told The Post.
Son, Ian, said his mother suspected something as family members started arriving. They included her only surviving sibling, Elaine Toohey, who travelled from Taree. At a sprightly 94, Mrs Toohey still plays bowls.
"I think she's wonderful," she said of her sister.
Ian said the gathering was a special moment.
"It's a wonderful achievement to have a family member reach one-hundred. It's a testament to her health," he said.
"...Mum is remarkable for her age; her memory and eyesight are brilliant and she's an avid reader."
Mrs Corby was born in Queensland but moved to Myrtleville, near Taralga, in the early 1950s after marrying Carl Corby. The couple had two sons - Ian and Barry.
Daughter-in-law Christine Corby said Doreen had worked hard all her life, particularly while living on the Myrtleville property, Hillcrest.
A cake, made by Cindy Davis, depicted elements of her life, including her love of knitting, her favourite animals, and photos.
Guests also travelled from Brisbane, Coffs Harbour, Darwin and Canberra for the celebration.
