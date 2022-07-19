Businesses across Goulburn Mulwaree will be given an opportunity to show off at the annual Goulburn Chamber of Commerce, Business2580 Awards.
Local businesses will be nominated in 15 award categories with the winners to be announced at a celebration dinner on August 5 at Goulburn Workers Club.
Four of the award categories are aligned with the BusinessNSW Business Award Scheme and seek to recognise exceptional employers, employees and startup businesses.
These categories will be assessed by independent judges and finalists will be eligible to proceed to the BusinessNSW Far South Coast Region Awards.
One of these categories - 'Excellence in Innovation, Sustainability or Social Enterprise' - is a new category for 2022. This award will be judged by Sam Rowland, Chair of the Goulburn Mulwaree Sustainability Working Party.
"In times of economic and environmental uncertainty, it is more important than ever that businesses are able to adapt and the criteria for this award is broad because there is so much potential for new ideas and creative thinking," Mr Rowland said.
"We are fortunate to have so many smart, talented individuals in our community and I admire our capacity to overcome those challenges, to grow and to contribute to society in difficult times."
The other 11 categories will celebrate Goulburn's favourite local businesses across a range of industries and sectors. These award categories will be decided by popular choice, by residents of the Goulburn Mulwaree region.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Cr Peter Walker said Goulburn Mulwaree Council was again proud to come on board as a Gold Sponsor of the Business2580 Awards.
"The Business2580 Awards are a great way to recognise the diverse range of businesses across Goulburn Mulwaree, and I congratulate all those who have received a nomination," Cr Walker said.
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce Vice President Danae Vitnell said business in the region had shown great strength in a tough period.
"Our business community has been incredibly resilient and after the disruption of the past few years, it is wonderful to be able to celebrate businesses within the region and all of their achievements," Ms Vitnell said.
When: Friday August 5, 2022. 6pm - 10pm.
Where: Goulburn Workers Club, 1 McKell Place
Admission: $85 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: www.business2580awards.com.au
