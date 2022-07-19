Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Wakefield Park and Goulburn Mulwaree Council meet after court ruling

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:00am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peter Walker hopes talks with Wakefield Park management can find a solution to the raceway's ongoing operation. Photo supplied.

Wakefield Park management says it is "absolutely committed" to the Goulburn district circuit, following a meeting with the council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.