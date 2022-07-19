Wakefield Park management says it is "absolutely committed" to the Goulburn district circuit, following a meeting with the council.
Representatives, including Benalla Auto Club's president, Barry Stilo, vice-president Bruce Robertson, directors, Wakefield Park's general manager Stephen Whyte and operations manager, Michael Fitzgerald met with Goulburn Mulwaree Council on Tuesday.
It was aimed at finding a solution to ongoing operations following a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling last Wednesday that imposed "onerous restrictions," according to Wakefield's management. A host of events at the Braidwood Road facility have been cancelled in order to comply with the existing consent and not trigger the new approval handed down by the court.
Currently, there can be no more than four events per month. The ruling came after a March three-day hearing, which heard neighbour and council claims about alleged noise breaches at the circuit.
Mayor Peter Walker said the two and a half hour meeting was "amicable" and the parties decided to work together to find a solution. Cr Walker organised the forum, which also involved new council general manager Aaron Johansson and environment and planning director, Scott Martin.
"We addressed what could be done to address the conditions and whether there was any way forward," Cr Walker said.
"...We also want clarification on what constitutes an event, whether that means the superbikes are out, what is a function and what triggers the sound web (for noise monitoring)."
Commissioner Tim Horton's conditions defined an event as one calendar day and stated that fixtures exceeding 95 decibels averaged over 15 minutes (dB9a) and 85dB(a) must not be held on any more than three consecutive days.
The mayor said every option would be explored in coming days, including possible representations to state ministers and legal appeals. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman had also asked to be kept informed.
Cr Walker would not be drawn on whether the circuit's rezoning as a state sports precinct was on the table.
"We have to reach out for all the information to make sure the facility isn't subjected to the constraints that may see them take other options," he said.
"We don't want to fire off until we have all the right information and that will happen extremely quickly. We will work closely to get an outcome we can move forward with."
The mayor described the court's conditions as "onerous to say the least." They were stricter than the ones handed down by the council in July, 2021. Wakefield Park appealed these terms, resulting in the recent ruling.
Cr Walker said he had fielded numerous calls from businesses about the economic impact of Wakefield's restrictions. He disagreed with the Commissioner that $17 million in economic benefits had been 'over-stated.'
Mr Whyte was buoyed by the meeting and said Wakefield Park was committed to working with the council.
"It's very important we maintain an open dialogue. They (the council) were open, super constructive and very supportive. I hope that relationship continues," he said.
"We will work out our options (but) Benalla Auto Club is 100 per cent committed to Wakefield Park and being part of the Goulburn landscape."
Mr Whyte said the company was surprised by the judgment but now had to understand how to navigate operational conditions. At the same time, they wanted to ensure the circuit's longevity.
Asked whether the appeal was the correct course, Mr Whyte said advice at the time stated it was the right decision.
"Hindsight is a wonderful thing. We've ended up ...with a result that's difficult to deal with...The most positive thing now is that we're working with the council," he said.
Meantime, Cr Walker called for calm in social media commentary and urged people to "deal with facts." He told The Post it was not fair to blame people over the noise complaints.
