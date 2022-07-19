Goulburn Community and Business Directory 2022

Foreword by mayor Peter Walker
(Abbreviated; see page 4 in the link below for the full version)
Welcome to the 2022 Community and Business Directory, a great resource for our community and also for visitors to the Goulburn Mulwaree region.
It has been an extremely busy start to the year, and one in which we at Goulburn Mulwaree Council have achieved much, opening facilities such as the Goulburn Regional Hockey Complex, the recently redeveloped Aquatic & Leisure Centre, and Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
These are landmark projects which are the culmination of years of hard work from the past and present council, along with staff, contractors and many community groups.
Outside of these projects opened in the early half of 2022, Goulburn Mulwaree Council provide and manage a number of services which our community can take advantage of, such as;
You will find details of these facilities within this directory, and of course on our website.
I am sure you will find this directory very useful, and I thank the Goulburn Post for taking the time to compile it for our region.
