Goulburn Community and Business Directory 2023/24

Council has had an eventful start to the year and completed or started many wonderful projects for the region with facilities being opened such as the North Park Sports Pavilion upgrade, and new play equipment at Tony Onion's Park in Marulan. Council has nearly completed the Riverside Park Pump Track, commenced the upgrade work on the Roberts Park BMX Track, and continued with the CBD beautification with parklets and street furniture in Belmore Park, as well as Russel Lane and lit up many trees and provided seating throughout the CBD.