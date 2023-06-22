Goulburn Community and Business Directory 2023/24

Foreword by mayor Peter Walker
(Abbreviated; see page 4 in the link below for the full version)
Welcome to the 2023 Community and Business Directory, a wonderful resource for the Goulburn community and visitors alike.
Council has had an eventful start to the year and completed or started many wonderful projects for the region with facilities being opened such as the North Park Sports Pavilion upgrade, and new play equipment at Tony Onion's Park in Marulan. Council has nearly completed the Riverside Park Pump Track, commenced the upgrade work on the Roberts Park BMX Track, and continued with the CBD beautification with parklets and street furniture in Belmore Park, as well as Russel Lane and lit up many trees and provided seating throughout the CBD.
Council has also been working hard to support renewables. Our region's proximity to transmission lines means we are an ideal location for renewable projects.
As a council, we are also continually sourcing new business opportunities and with readily available and quality affordable commercial property, impressive co-workspaces and a large labour pool, Goulburn Mulwaree Council encourages businesses to make a move to the region.
Our goal as a council is to provide top-class infrastructure for the community while
maintaining all the benefits of a country lifestyle, and we're sure you and your visiting friends and relatives will value what we have to offer.
We are fortunate to enjoy a wide range of sporting, cultural, educational, and social activities, and there are fantastic events all year round in Goulburn. There is truly something for everyone.
