Why we must shop local

By Goulburn Mulwaree mayor, Peter Walker
We are very lucky to live in a city that offers personalised service and free parking throughout.
There are not many places left where you can walk into a boutique or speciality store and be served by the owner of the store, and here in Goulburn that still happens.
Here at council we understand the importance of shopping locally, hence why we joined forces with the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Regional Development Southern Inland Australia in 2020 to launch the Shop 2580 Gift Card initiative.
The Shop 2580 Gift Cards can be spent at over 40 businesses in Goulburn, and can be purchased from the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre, Goulburn Workers Club or Helloworld Travel Goulburn.
You can choose the amount you would like to load onto the card from $10 to $1000.
They are a brilliant gift for friends and family because the person you give it to is not limited to one store to spend the gift card at.
We also encourage you to call a local trades-person.
You might be looking to re-decorate your home, install a pool or landscape the yard. Whatever it is, the Goulburn region has an abundance of local trades people.
In terms of how we all benefit, when dollars are spent locally this raises the levels of economic activity in the region. A good slice of the the money we put into a local business goes back into the local community.
This may be through sponsorship of a local footy team, a donation to the local Probus club or the like.
The more money we spend locally the more opportunities this gives to our population by providing job opportunities, it really is a flow-on effect.
