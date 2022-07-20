Work that will improve the safety of Wombeyan Caves Road is due to start in August.
Slope stability work will be undertaken to benefit road users, and improve access to the Wombeyan Caves.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's acting director for infrastructure, David Rowe, said a range of short-term and long-term measures would be put in place.
"Short-term measures include cleaning drains and culverts, erecting temporary barriers and fences to reduce the potential for dry stone wall failure under live loading, formalising a 40 kilometre per hour speed limit on the hill, erecting warning signs, installing guide posts and conducting regular slope inspections," he said.
"Long-term measures will include repairing drystone walls, culverts, scaling batters, installing a guard rail and pavement repairs."
Initial funding of $5 million was jointly provided by the Commonwealth Building Better Regions Fund, and the state government's Restart NSW funding from the Department of Infrastructure.
From that, $700,000 has been dedicated to the slope stability work in the overall project.
Mr Rowe said this funding would be beneficial for "chipping away at some of the impending safety issues" on the road.
"There is no magic wand, and no magical pool of money that could be thrown at Wombeyan Caves Road to fix every part of it quickly, especially with a large Shire filled with other roads that need attention," he said.
