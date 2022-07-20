Paramedics treat man after backyard bonfire explosion

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering extensive burns during a backyard bonfire on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a Lower Sterne Street, Goulburn home at 7.30pm Saturday to reports that a person had been injured from the fire.
An ambulance media spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained extensive burns, which included melted plastic, after an apparent explosion in the bonfire.
He was immediately placed in a cold shower and then transported to Goulburn Base Hospital where a helicopter dispatched from Wollongong and an aero-medical crew were waiting.
The man was flown to Concord Hospital in a stable condition.
Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue brigade attended and extinguished a "small fire" in the backyard, station officer Darryl Law said.
Emergency services were also kept busy with other accidents across the weekend.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said crews were called to a vehicle fire near Trilla Lane on the Hume Highway, Boxers Creek, on Saturday, July 16.
A Subaru WRX was fully alight in the southbound lane when they arrived at 12.50pm. The only male occupant was able to free himself for the vehicle. It is unknown whether he sustained any injury.
The fire was believed to have been started from an amplifier in the car's boot. Crews soon extinguished the blaze. Police also attended. The southbound lane was closed for a short time.
On Sunday at 1.10pm, Tarago RFS and police were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Braidwood Road.
The car had swerved, rolled and hit a tree, 2km north of Tarago. The occupants were able to emerge from the car and were uninjured.
Police also attended a two-vehicle crash on the Federal Highway at Wollogorang after 10pm on Friday night. Further details are not available at this stage.
