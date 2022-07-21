Men facing drug supply charges

Two men charged with a combined total of 13 drug and theft related offences including supplying methylamphetamine have appeared in Goulburn Local Court.
Che Kin Foo, 38, of Melbourne and Jing Chen, 42, of Tallawong were arrested after a vehicle stop near Murrumbateman on Sunday, July 17.
Advertisement
Both cases were mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (July 20) but no pleas have been entered.
Foo has been charged with knowingly take part in supply of a prohibited drug (methylamphetamine); two counts of possessing identification to commit, facilitate commission of an indictable offence; unlawfully obtaining goods; resist/hinder/incite another to resist/hinder/incite police, and refuse or fail to submit to an oral fluid test.
Chen meanwhile is facing two counts of processing a prohibited drug (methylamphetamine and MDMA); two counts of knowingly take part in a supply of prohibited drug (methylamphetamine); dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000; possessing identification to commit, facilitate commission of an indictable offence; and resist/hinder/incite another to resist/hinder/incite police.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien agreed to requests from both men's lawyers for a three week adjournment to seek instruction from their clients.
Both will appear in front of Goulburn Local Court via AVL on August 10. Bail has been refused.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.