$6.5 million upgrade for Taralga-Oberon road gets moving

Three significant projects for the Taralga-Oberon Road will go to tender over the coming months, Upper Lachlan Shire (ULS) Council have announced.
The news comes as the Upper Lachlan continues to recover from increased rainfall, including the July 3 storm that affected many road networks.
The three-part upgrade will cost $6,584,294 in total, a figure that is mostly made up of a Restart NSW Infrastructure Department Grant with an additional $329,315 chipped in by council.
The following projects are all slated for development although council have said work will not begin until consultation with affected residents and property owners is finalised.
Construction of a new bridge over Burra Burra Creek in Curraweela with road realignment on either side.
Widening a 3.3 km section of the existing roadway to accommodate two lanes of trafficable width and to enhance road safety by the installation of traffic signage, line marking and safety details (from 26.6 km north of Taralga to 29.78 km north of Taralga).
Improving the existing sharp curve of the road in designated spots with appropriate radius and enhanced road safety by the installation of traffic signage, line marking and safety barriers (two sections of road north of the Wombeyan Caves turn off).
ULS general manager Coleen Worthy said widening the road as well as construction of the Curraweela bridge would help future-proof the region.
"It remains the main thoroughfare for residents who live north of Taralga, and has an increased load of traffic from travellers," Ms Worthy said.
"These projects will widen and improve the safety at a number of key areas and will benefit all users.
"Almost every time there's a degree of flooding, the Curraweela causeway is one of the first places to be hit.
"Tender for the construction of the new bridge at Curraweela will be called in the coming weeks and will provide some relief to those residents that were recently landlocked between the Abercrombie River and Burra Burra Creek in the recent flood event.
"To minimise flooding impacts, the new bridge will be designed for the 1 in 100-year flood event."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
