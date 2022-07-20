Police pull out all stops for 'suspicious item' beneath car

Police are forensically examining a device found beneath a car near Goulburn on Sunday.
Officers were called to a rest area near the Federal/Hume Highway intersection just after 1.30pm Sunday, July 17, following reports of a suspicious item.
Police spoke with a driver - a 53-year-old man - who told them he heard a bang come from under his vehicle. He pulled over and located a package with wires attached.
The rescue and bomb disposal unit was called in and removed the item, which was rendered safe, police said.
The Queensland man was not injured and he was able to recommence his journey.
Inquiries are continuing.
