Changes on the Southern Highlands Line to know about for this weekend

By Briannah Devlin
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:21am
People planning to take the train make their way to Central Station this weekend from the Southern Highlands will need to change train lines and in some cases, board replacement buses. Picture: Supplied

There will be longer commutes and more train changes for people heading to the Sydney this weekend via the Southern Highlands Line (SHL).

