There will be longer commutes and more train changes for people heading to the Sydney this weekend via the Southern Highlands Line (SHL).
An alert from Transport NSW said that trains running from Campbelltown to Moss Vale in both directions would be impacted from July 23 to 24.
Some trains on the SHL will have Strathfield added as a stop, where commuters can change to get to Central via the T1 North Shore and Western Line.
Others travelling via the SHL can change at Macarthur Station for the T8 Airport and South Line (T8 Line), to get to Central, with the exception of trains departing from Moss Vale at 4.05am on both days.
These trains require commuters to change at Campbelltown for the T8 Line to get off at Wolli Creek Station, to take the South Coast Line (SCO) to Central.
People who are thinking about leaving Moss Vale at 5.10am or 2.30pm on both days will have to take a bus from the station, and depart at Albion Park to get the SCO from there, to Central.
Changes also include the need to book tickets for select trains and coach services.
People are advised to keep a lookout for updates and announcements, as certain departure times and locations could be subject to change.
More information can be found through transportnsw.info or the TripView Lite app.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
