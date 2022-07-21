In the words of Goulburn-based trainer Andrew Rowe, "there are basically three Group 1 Heats" in the Southern Stars Series at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club.
From 11am on Friday, July 21, locals will be have to be at their absolute best to knock over some of the fastest greyhounds in the country.
Rowe (Sonic Oak), Denice Warren (Mowski Star), John Mellon (Mellcat Coral/Mellcat Big Boy) and Neil Staines (Wiradjuri Jack/Manton Larry) will be flying the flag for Goulburn in GRNSW's newest $50,000 feature race, with the winner of each heat advancing to the July 29 final.
Standing in their way are the likes of G1 winning superstar She's A Pearl, Country Classic champ Zipping Kyrgios, two-time G2 winner Goods Odds Cash and emerging chasers Gatlin and Yuko Girl.
"I'd have to go back a long while to see this amount of quality at Goulburn mate. Every one of these heats, everywhere you look there is class dogs," Staines said.
The 2021 Goulburn Trainer of the Year runner up will send out two chances, with Wiradjuri Jack (heat 1) and Manton Larry (heat 2) both likely to start at juicy odds.
"I don't know whether he's [Wiradjuri Jack] quite up to the class but you've got to give him a crack," Staines said.
"He's had a couple of weeks up in Grafton and is jumping out of his skin to race again.
"If he's left alone he'll be competitive."
"Manton Larry is stepping up to top grade now but if he happens to ping the lids he'll be hard to catch.
"I think he may be outclassed but he could lead the race.
"We're just going for luck and if we happen to get through, it'd be a bonus.
The veteran trainer full of praise for the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club and it's commitment to the industry in the state's south.
"As you know Goulburn is just going forward in leaps and bounds and once we get the new track in there it'll be a state-of-the-art facility," Staines said.
"It's got great staff, great meals, the kennel block is one of the best I've ever walked into and with the new track, I have no doubt it'll be the best facility in NSW."
Mellon has Mellcat Coral (heat 1) and Mellcat Big Boy (heat 3) set to run and saw the lighter side of the challenge ahead when asked about his chances.
"I wish I went to Temora," Mellon joked.
"In all seriousness though, I've never seen quality like this here. We've had some strong Goulburn Cups won by good dogs over the years but overall, each of these heats could basically be a Goulburn Cup final.
"It's good for the track, great for the industry and to get this sort of money at Goulburn is unbelievable.
"I just hope I get a share of it.
"Mellcat Coral is promising, but she's highly out graded.
"I expect her to hold her own but how can you be confident in that sort of field?
"She went 24.79 in her first 440m the other day and that's the furthest she's ever been.
"Mellcat Big Boy trialled three weeks ago in the wind and rain and went 24.55.
"My biggest fear in the race is Bandit Ned, who is drawn outside us in box 8 but given clear running, he can hold his own.
"We don't get in the Group 1 races you see, so to be in a race like this is the pinnacle for us," he said.
Andrew Rowe has perhaps the best chance of the Goulburn starters come Friday, with Sonic Oak lining up in heat 3 and boasting an impressive record of 25 starts for 11 wins and 10 minors at track and trip.
"It's a hot race and I think Casual Glance is the main danger, so I just hope he can lead and I can get a good sit behind him and swoop on down the outside," Rowe said.
"Father Rick has a bit of speed on the inside and Zipping Kyrgios should drop out which could help us.
"Bandit Ned is perfectly boxed out wide and in my opinion, is desperate for the outside, so he's a big chance if he comes out.
"Mellcat Big Boy loves the joint as well and it'd be great to see the Mellons do well."
"Rowe is adamant his son of Rippin' Sam and Allonsy Bree has matured into a much more polished race dog since running seventh behind Wow in the 2021 Goulburn Cup final.
"He made the Goulburn Cup final as a young dog but he was too immature and we were still getting used to each other but he can run 24.5 at his best," he said.
"I know the field is hot but I'm confident he can get the job done."
"I'm really looking forward to Friday and hopefully Sonic Oak can take that next step against these good dogs.
"It'd be awesome to make the final on our home track, it'd be just magic."
The last of the local hopes will see Denice Warren rug up the promising Mowski Star in heat 2.
The talented youngster facing the toughest task of his burgeoning career, a date with She's A Pearl.
"She's A Pearl is normally a faultless beginner and fast dogs like her are hard to beat in races like this," Warren said.
"Gatlin is another good dog and he's drawn well on the inside and my only chance is if Mowski Star comes out and gets onto the fence without trouble.
"He's very strong at the finish but he just doesn't have the early burn a couple of the others have so I think a place is my best bet.
"Early speed is going to win this race and it'll win the final too.
"When you're in a race with this class you can't have dogs that can run 24.5 without early pace.
"You just can't come home quick enough to run those top dogs down."
Warren was also quick to praise the work of the local committee, led by her brother and manager of the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club Patrick Day.
"It shows the progression of Goulburn as a greyhound track and full credit to Day and his committee for the facility they've put together and the class of greyhound they've attracted," Warren said.
"Someone said to me last week that Goulburn was the best facility they've seen in NSW and this is another indication of how good racing is going down here."
Day said he was very pleased with the quality of talent.
"I think GRNSW has done well placing the race where it is on the calendar," Day said.
"GRNSW deputy ceo Wayne Billett has shown a lot of faith in Goulburn to put on a big race like this and the quality of the fields demonstrates why there needs to be more top level racing in this region.
"It goes to show there really is a need for a centre of excellence around the Southern region and Goulburn in particular to support our trainers and breeders.
"Hopefully there'll be an announcement in the near future on the track redevelopment from NSW Racing Minister Kevin Anderson."
The final five GRNSW Southern Stars Series Heats will take place at Goulburn and Wagga on Friday. The $50,000 to-the-winner final will be held at Goulburn on July 29.
