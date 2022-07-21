Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club to host Southern Stars Series

By Simon Orchard, Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonic Oak will lead the local charge in the Southern Stars Series. Photo: Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club

In the words of Goulburn-based trainer Andrew Rowe, "there are basically three Group 1 Heats" in the Southern Stars Series at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.