Major track repairs following a major train derailment at Gunning have been completed.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) advised that the work, which replaced 7000 sleepers and repaired or replaced 5.5km of track, was completed on the weekend for the line's re-opening at 6pm Monday, July 18.
Advertisement
"The Gunning section of the track is now fully operational and normal schedules are operating," a spokesman said.
READ MORE:
The July 10 derailment of a Southern Short-haul Rail (SSR) train carrying wheat to Sydney caused major disruption on the northern line.
Grain Central reported the locomotive lost traction on one rail of the dual track.
The derailment not only restricted freight movements but passenger services as well. XPT services between Sydney and Melbourne were significantly disrupted and Transport for NSW organised road coaches for some services.
The ARTC spokesman said no cause had been established at this stage but investigations were continuing.
The repairs could cost millions of dollars. ARTC would not be drawn on an estimate and said the total cost was still being determined.
ALSO READ:
Asked whether cumulative heavy rain had played a role, the spokesman said the Corporation managed 8,500 kilometres of rail track across five states.
"Following any heavy rainfall our team conduct safety checks to ensure the track is safe for operation," he said.
"...ARTC would like to thank our customers for their patience during this disruption to normal services.
"In addition, ARTC would like to thank residents of Gunning and surrounding areas for their understanding while our staff and contractors were in the area conducting significant restoration work."
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.