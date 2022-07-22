The Bjelke-Petersen (BJP) School of Physical Culture - Goulburn Club, will be hosting its inaugural friendly interclub competition from Saturday to Sunday, August 6-7 at the Veolia Arena.
Physie or physical culture is a uniquely Australian style of dance.
It's a synchronised, team-based sport that's social and fun, incorporating many genres of dance into professionally choreographed routines.
An interclub competition is a friendly competition that aims to give physie participants experience in competing and has a wonderful way of fostering club spirit.
The Goulburn competition has received support from Goulburn Mulwaree Council via its Event Development Funding - Sports Tourism stream.
The funding has been used to cover the costs of venue hire.
The Goulburn Physie Club has been operating since 2016, offering Physie classes for girls and women aged four years and up.
The Club now has more than 70 members.
Club representative Amy McEneny said she is excited for the club to be hosting its first interclub competition.
"Every member of our club is registered to compete," McEneny said.
"A further five clubs are coming to Goulburn to compete from the ACT, South Coast, Northern Beaches and the Central West and they are bringing a combined total of 300 competitors.
"We are so excited to be hosting our first interclub and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to Goulburn."
All competitors will perform a routine that has been choreographed for their particular age group by the BJP head office.
The routines have been perfected throughout the first half of the year, ready for competitions during the second half of the year.
The Goulburn interclub will see each age group compete in sections.
Competitors aged from 13 years to over 60 years will compete on Saturday and those aged 4-12 years will compete on Sunday.
Medals will be awarded to the top five competitors in each heat who will be judged on their posture, musicality and physie technique.
Across the weekend, a variety of raffles and a small market stall will be held.
A canteen, barbecue and coffee van will also be available to competitors and spectators.
The admission fee is $5 per adult per day while children under 16 enter free.
