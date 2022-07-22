Goulburn Post
Goulburn Physie Interclub competition coming to Veolia

By Goulburn Mulwaree Council
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:39am, first published 3:00am
The Goulburn Physie interclub competition is coming to Veolia Arena. Photo: Supplied.

The Bjelke-Petersen (BJP) School of Physical Culture - Goulburn Club, will be hosting its inaugural friendly interclub competition from Saturday to Sunday, August 6-7 at the Veolia Arena.

