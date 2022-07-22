It took some arm twisting but finally Margaret O'Neill relented.
The former Goulburn Mulwaree councillor had no idea why her children insisted she attend Tuesday night's council meeting. In fact, her son and daughter were equally perplexed.
Advertisement
Mrs O'Neill OAM received the surprise of her life when Mayor Peter Walker presented her with a gift. It honoured her role in establishing a sister-city relationship with Japanese city, Shibetsu, 23 years ago.
READ MORE:
Former Shibetsu mayor Yuji Makino initiated the present, a painting depicting that city's famous World of Sheep tourism centre and restaurant. It symbolised the industry that kicked off the relationship.
Shibetsu council staff were watching on Zoom as Mayor Peter Walker presented the gift and certificate of recognition.
"I didn't have a clue," Mrs O'Neill told The Post.
"It was lovely to know that someone overseas was thinking of me and watching. I'm very proud of that sister-city relationship."
It started when Mrs O'Neill was Goulburn City mayor in 1994. A Shibetsu delegation had visited Goulburn, hoping to strike up a lamb export deal with Southern Meats abattoir, headed by the late Neville Newton.
The deal was struck and the friendship flourished. The then Cr O'Neill visited Shibetsu several times before she and Mayor Susumu Takariko signed the sister-city agreement on July 3, 1999. In turn, Shibetsu sent touring delegations here.
ALSO READ:
The two cities have sheep and wool in common. Mrs O'Neill, a keen knitter, used to send skeins of Goulburn's Sirdar wool to the Japanese city and was fascinated by citizens' different knitting method. She has visited Shibetsu four times over the years.
Advertisement
"It's been a very successful relationship and there have been many exchanges between school students and community groups like Rotary and Lions," Mrs O'Neill said.
"They are the most beautiful people. I can't believe the respect they have for Australian people. It's a beautiful friendship and I hope it continues because we need this sort of thing these days."
Her Japanese friends affectionately dubbed her 'Big Mumma.'
Mayor Makino and a council delegation visited Goulburn in 2019 to mark the agreement's 20th anniversary. It coincided with the start of construction on a Japanese garden in Victoria Park, to which Shibetsu donated materials and loaned expertise.
Mayor Peter Walker said Shibetsu Library contained a section dedicated to Goulburn. Outside, a large garden was planted with 120 Goulburn roses.
"The relationship with Goulburn is very long and Margaret is held in high esteem over there," he said.
Advertisement
Meantime, work will soon start on the Goulburn Japanese garden's next stage, with the help of two successful grants.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.