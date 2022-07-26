Workers Arena has been graced by many a great rugby league player in its time but perhaps none greater than the late Phil Jackson.
Jackson died peacefully in Wagga last Wednesday (July 20), a month after celebrating his 90th birthday.
He captained-coached Goulburn Workers during the 1960s after a celebrated career in his native Great Britain, for whom he played 29 times, including during their victorious 1954 Rugby league World Cup campaign.
Afterwards he moved his young family to Australia, firstly to Goulburn and then to the Riverina where he captain-coached the Wagga Kangaroos.
Goulburn Mulwaree Councillor Bob Kirk recalls watching Jackson courageously lead the Bulldogs into battle as a child during what was something of a golden period for Goulburn rugby league.
"My first knowledge of him was when he came to Goulburn Workers as captain-coach," he told the Post.
"My family and I were Workers supporters as we lived up in that area near Workers Arena. My first recollection of him was more hero worship than anything else.
"He was this English international that had come to our local scene so that was the context for my appreciation of Phil Jackson.
"It was significant, a man of his playing record. Of course the other football team Goulburn United signed up former Kiwi internationals Ron Ackland and Cyril Eastlake and they were playing at the same time.
"We had this very high level of footballer playing in the local competition."
That appreciation of Jackson didn't fade later in life either with Mr Kirk crossing paths with the former Lions captain in Wagga.
"Some years later I did meet him when I was working at the bank in Wagga and he owned a pub there," he recalled.
"I had the chance to socialise with him and he was an absolute gentleman, good company and a cracker bloke. He remembered all the things as a player that I remembered as a kid.
"He certainly had a good innings and was a good bloke. I wish his family the best, my condolences to them."
Media in the United Kingdom have also paid tribute to the centre who made 210 appearances for his hometown club of Barrow.
During his club career he helped take Barrow to the 1951 and 1957 Challenge Cup Finals at Wembley where they lost to powerhouses Wigan and Leeds respectively.
Speaking to the Wagga-based Daily Advertiser after her father's passing, Michelle Jackson described him as a 'wonderful' parent.
"There are so many fond memories because he was a wonderful father and he would do anything for us," Michelle said.
"He was also a great grandfather as he was very active and involved with my children as well.
"He used to take my son to soccer and with my girls he used to take them for walks.
"He was very interested in and loved his grandchildren and he just loved having family around."
Vale Phil Jackson 1932-2022.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
