Mark McColl didn't set out to be 'cool'; it developed naturally as his gentle influence on people grew.
If it wasn't his encouragement of young musicians, his own love of music, it was helping out society's most vulnerable and lending a listening ear.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
As his mother Janice, explained, everyone would tell him he was pretty cool and the name, Marky McCool stuck.
"He was a people person...(but) he always knew where he came from," Mrs McColl said.
Marky's sudden death, age 45 on Thursday, July 21, has shocked a large circle of friends and the Goulburn community. He had been open about his health battles before undergoing weight reduction surgery several years ago. The cause of death is yet to be established.
Born in Goulburn, the middle of three children born to Janice and Max McColl, he attended Goulburn Public and Goulburn High Schools, where he became good friends with Scott Hartnett and his brothers.
They struck a chord, literally. The Hartnett family was active in the local music scene. Marky did the sound in Scott's various bands. They also combined to run karaoke nights at the Goulburn Workers Club.
"He developed a liking for doing sound and was just so generous in doing anything for you," Scott said.
"...He would drag me off to gigs and always had a love of music."
Several years ago, Marky started Marky's Mixed Muso Nights at the Goulburn Club. They showcased alternative bands, many comprised of young people, who wouldn't otherwise have a forum.
It was not lost on former Goulburn Blues Festival organiser, Geoff Bell.
"He was never short of rolling up his sleeves to help someone out...and worked hard to create spaces for young musicians," Mr Bell said.
"He was a gentle soul who gave a lot and never expected anything back."
Goulburn Club president, Ron McLaughlin, remembers him in the same way. At one time, Marky was on the Goulburn Club board.
Advertisement
Following school, he worked for Linfox at the Coles Distribution Centre. He subsequently undertook a Certificate IV in Community Services at TAFE, became a youth worker at CareSouth and was on the board of We Are Community, a charitable organisation looking after the most vulnerable.
As a board member of Angels for the Forgotten, Marky helped establish a food bank and cafe for those doing it tough.
He was also a Goulburn Labor Party member. President and good friend, Jason Shepherd said Marky was "all about social justice" and looking out for the poor and homeless. He backed marriage equality and spoke up for local health services when they were under threat. Behind the scenes, Marky did the sound for union rallies to save Bourke Street Health Service and other functions.
"If he had something to say about the Labor Party and where it was going wrong, he'd let us know," Mr Shepherd said.
"But Marky had friends across all political persuasions and would help them out too."
Mr Shepherd started a Go Fund Me page in 2017 to raise more than $8000 for Mr McColl's surgery. Some 20 artists also performed at a Goulburn Club fundraiser.
Advertisement
His passing has shocked his friends.
"It was way too early," Mr Shepherd said.
"He'd given so much to people and had so much potential to give more. It's a stunning loss at all levels."
Mrs McColl said her son never gave her any trouble and had become her "main man" after her husband, Max's death 13 years ago. He took her to appointments, shopping and helped care for younger brother, Phillip.
Advertisement
She fondly remembered his love of music, including drum and guitar playing, and the fact he really listened to people.
"He was so generous and kind with everyone around him. I'll miss him sorely," Mrs McColl said.
Marky is also survived by his brother, Phillip and sister, Christine.
Funeral details are yet to be announced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.