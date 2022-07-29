Goulburn prisoner handed sentence after 'serious' escape attempt

A man who attempted to escape from Goulburn Correctional Centre has been handed a nine month jail sentence.
Zac Black, 30, appeared before Goulburn Local Court via AVL on Wednesday (July 27). He previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to escape from lawful custody when he last appeared before the court on July 6.
The court heard that on June 24 2022, Black escaped from correctional service officers while being escorted on the complex, fleeing across an oval and scaling a minimum-security fence with the intention of catching a train to Wollongong.
He was apprehended shortly after near the intersection of Wilmot Street and Wayo Street by officers before being arrested by police and charged.
The court was told that Black had spent most of his adult life behind bars in addition to suffering serious mental health conditions, and that the escape attempt wasn't premeditated.
In handing down her verdict, Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said that while she agreed that it was a spontaneous action, she was left with no choice but a custodial sentence given the seriousness of the offending.
"Escaping jail is very serious," she said.
"If you are serving a sentence you need to stay in there. There's a big need to stop people committing this offence.
"I note you told officers when they caught you that you were going to catch a train to Wollongong and I accept it's a spontaneous decision. There are issues you need help with."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
