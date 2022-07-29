If you notice people ice skating in Belmore Park next month, don't worry, you haven't gone crazy.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is hosting a new event to mark the end of winter called 'Frostival' held on August 26-28.
Sure to grab everyone's attention will be the outdoor ice rink that will transform Belmore Park into a scene out of an American Christmas movie.
Also being featured will be live music, winter-themed installations, food stalls and a fire show from Lieder Theatre Company among others.
Mayor Peter Walker said it was time Goulburn took advantage of its freezing reputation.
"As we all know, Goulburn is traditionally known for its cold climate and frosty winter mornings, and Frostival Goulburn aims to take advantage of these perceptions by creating a vibrant winter festival experience for the whole family to enjoy," he said.
"This is a fantastic initiative from our Marketing and Events Team, and it is a great way to showcase our local musicians and eateries. This is an event that everyone - both locals and visitors - can get behind and enjoy."
Ice skating sessions will include dedicated accessibility and inclusion timeslots on the Friday, including separate sensory and mobility sessions.
Who, what, when and where
When: Friday August 26 - Sunday August 28
Ice Skating: Friday and Saturday 10.00am - 9.00pm. Sunday 10.00am - 6.00pm.
Accessibility and Inclusion Sessions: Friday 10.00am and 11.00am.
Activities and Entertainment: Saturday 12.00pm - 9.00pm.
Where: Belmore Park, Montague Street, Goulburn
Admission: Free entry to event.
Ice Skating (45 minute sessions)
- Toddler (age three to four - with aid) $12
- Child (five to 13) $10, Adult $15
- Family (one adult and three children) $40
- Family (two adults and two children) $45
- Skating Aid: $8, Concession card holders $10.
Tickets on sale soon, with a direct booking link to be posted to the Frostival Goulburn Facebook event page and the Goulburn Australia website.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
