Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Frostival' set to turn Belmore Park into a winter wonderland with ice skating, food stalls and even a fire show on the cards

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:41am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you notice people ice skating in Belmore Park next month, don't worry, you haven't gone crazy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.