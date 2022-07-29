Goulburn teams across a range of sports are well placed to launch an assault on their respective competitions as finals approach.
Be it rugby (union or league, take your pick), Australian rules, football or basketball - here's your ultimate guide to the season that has been and what the next month looks like.
Men's
Ladder position: Fifth (out of nine)
Next up: Away vs. Woden Valley Rams @3.00pm on Sunday
Season so far: After a strong start that saw them win their first three games, the Bulldogs have struggled for consistency. However after a morale-boosting 36-22 win over bitter rivals Yass Magpies in their last outing, they are well placed to attack the final four games.
Prediction: Two home games against the powerhouse Queanbeyan clubs will make or break Goulburn's season. Currently five points outside the top four, they need to get a move on.
Women's
Ladder position: Third (out of nine)
Next up: Away vs. Woden Valley Rams @9.30am on Saturday
Season so far: It's been a solid season for the Bulldogs. They will almost certainly play finals with three rounds remaining. Highlights include a big 32-0 win over Tuggeranong Bushrangers and a 52-0 drubbing of UC Stars.
Prediction: Yass Magpies sit unbeaten atop the ladder and the Bulldogs coaching staff will no doubt be plotting to take them down. That task begins against Woden on Saturday.
Men's
Ladder position: Second (out of seven)
Next up: Away vs. Gungahlin Eagles @12.25pm on Saturday
Season so far: It's been a disjointed campaign thanks to wet weather but the Dirty Reds are certainly looking the goods. Highlights include a 54-14 demolition of Wests Lions to open the new facilities at Simon Poidevin Rugby Park and a one-point victory over third-placed Tuggeranong Vikings.
Prediction: With four matches remaining Goulburn just need to keep doing what they're doing to secure a home semi-final.
Women's
Ladder position: First (out of nine)
Next up: Grand final on August 6
Season so far: After winning nine and only losing one, the Dirty Reds Women's 10's side finished with a 15-point lead over second placed ADFA. They have amassed a points difference of +377 and are the clear favourites for the title this year.
Prediction: They have already qualified for the grand final and will face the winner of Jindabyne and ADFA on August 6.
Men's
Ladder leader: Goulburn Workers FC
Season so far: Workers and Stags 97 are tied at the top of the ladder with goal difference placing the former atop the pile. It's been a disrupted season with ground closures limiting teams to under 10 games.
Prediction: Five rounds remain before finals. Workers and Stags 97 are looking likely grand finalists but Goulburn Strikers FC are lurking in third place.
Women's
Ladder leader: Crookwell
Season so far: Like the men's league, there are two sides (Crookwell and Stags FC) who have raced to a lead atop the ladder. In a four-team league competition there are plenty to chances for teams to be found out.
Prediction: Crookwell will fancy themselves to go all the way and will face their nearest challenger on Saturday (July 30) with the winner making a statement in the run in to finals.
Ladder position: Fifth (out of 11)
Next up: Home vs. ANU Griffins @12.00pm on Saturday
Season so far: The Swannies will be playing finals in 2022! In what is a strong competition the red and whites have found enough wins to ensure there will be a tilt at the title.
Prediction: The Swans could rise as high as fourth if they beat and overtake ANU on Saturday before finals begins. From there, anything could happen.
Women's
Ladder position: Second (out of six)
Next up: Home vs. Moss Vale Magic @5.00pm on Saturday (August 6)
Season so far: It's been a very impressive year for the Bears, winning six and losing two. They are yet to defeat first placed Canberra Nationals Academy so it could be a case of third time lucky if they meet in the grand final.
Prediction: They meet local nemesis Moss Vale Magic next up before a showdown with third placed Coffs Harbour Suns in the final regular season game.
Men's
Ladder position: Seven (out of 10)
Next up: Home vs. St George Saints @6.00pm on Saturday
Season so far: With a win percentage of 31.25 it's been a tough year for the Bears albeit playing against some strong regional and Sydney opposition. They have won their last two games however, an impressive 70-61 victory over Macarthur heat and a 20-0 forfeit result over Queanbyean Yowies.
Prediction: Two games remain against St George Saints and then local rivals Moss Vale Magic for bragging rights heading into next year.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
