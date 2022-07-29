He was the friendly, familiar face who Goulburn and district people turned to, most often at a time of need.
The late Jim O'Rourke gave full attention to all, despite the busyness of his pharmacy.
An empathetic ear and humility borne of experience gave him a special quality, wife Margaret explained.
"He was very caring of customers, all of them, and could tap into what they needed," she said.
James Denis O'Rourke, better known as Jim, or 'Fuff' to his friends, passed way on July 8, 2022, aged ninety-one.
He was the face behind O'Rourke's Chemist at 220 Auburn Street from 1973 to 1984. That year, he amalgamated with John Frost to become Frost and O'Rourke Chemist, where he stayed for another five years before retirement.
His path to education and business success was not paved with gold.
Born in Sydney in 1930, Jim's mother died when he was just four. He went to live with his aunt Mary and family in Drummoyne and later attended Lewisham Christian College.
He started a chemical engineering degree at Sydney Technical College but was swayed by a pharmacist and mentor to change course.
"He advised him that he could earn more money and it would mean a shorter apprenticeship. But he was also very interested in it," Mrs O'Rourke said.
While undertaking his apprenticeship at his friend's Glebe chemist, Jim drove taxis to support his Pharmacy studies at nearby Sydney University.
Good fortune struck again when he met Margaret Cahill at a ball one night. They hit it off and married at Marrickville in 1961.
Business life was also looking up; Jim bought his first pharmacy at Campsie, and upon its sale, purchased a chemist at Yagoona.
"There were two sets of traffic lights at Yagoona when he started and 14 when he left," Mrs O'Rourke said.
"The traffic was getting horrendous...so he said 'what about moving to the country?'"
With seven children and one on the way in tow, the family moved to Goulburn in the early 1970s. In 1973, Jim bought Bruce White's business at 220 Auburn Street. The building came with pedigree; it was formerly Clark's Pharmacy and a continuous line of chemists had operated there since 1870, according to late historian, Steve Tazewell.
The city had nine pharmacies when he arrived. Jim's was one of three that took turns opening on Saturday and Sunday nights. Margaret helped out on weekends amid looking after their large family.
"There were long hours but he loved it," Mrs O'Rourke said.
"It was a very happy staff and they were fond of Jim. They spoke highly of him."
Goulburn embraced the O'Rourkes as well. Mrs O'Rourke described it as "the most wonderful and welcoming place." Their six girls and two boys attended local catholic schools and enduring family friendships developed. Mr O'Rourke was Marian College P&F Association chair at one stage and sat on the Endeavour Industries board.
He and Margaret also encouraged their children's sporting pursuits, including swimming, hockey. When time allowed, the brood piled into a kombi van for holidays.
"He was a great family man and wanted his children to treat other people equally. Later in life he was so pleased that they were all good friends," Mrs O'Rourke said.
Jim loved a party, dancing and singing and delighted in hitting the golf course, where he had a large circle of friends. A dry sense of humour and a tendency not to take life too seriously endeared him to many.
In about 1984 he went into partnership with John Frost in the same building but opted for 'retirement' five years later. Still, he undertook locum positions in Sydney, Canberra, Crookwell, Moss Vale and other towns before finally retiring in about 1992.
He and Margaret travelled extensively throughout Australia and enjoyed golfing trips with friends. At the same time, Mr O'Rourke maintained an intense interest in world affairs and occasionally felt "inadequate" he couldn't do more on big issues like climate change.
Daughter Kathy West said her father was always grateful for his life and everything he had.
"He became more aware of that later and thought how lucky we were," she said.
Mr O'Rourke died in Goulburn Base Hospital on July 8, surrounded by family.
A funeral service was held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Goulburn on July 14, followed by interment at Saint Patrick's Lawn Cemetery.
Mr O'Rourke is survived by Margaret and children, Jenny, Jamie, Peter, Kathy, Christine, Dominique, Stephanie, Gemma and their partners, 23 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr O'Rourke was pre-deceased by his sisters, Moira and Eileen.
