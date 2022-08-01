The Windellama Progress and Windellama Garden Club are proudly bringing back the Great Windellama Cake Auction. There will be cake stalls, raffles and a free sausage sizzle on the day with all proceeds going to Can Assist. The charity helps to support a variety of initiatives run throughout the region. The auction will be kicked off by Graeme Welsh at 1pm at the hall on Saturday, August 6.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be holding a variety of events for Family History Month. Hear from archive expert Wendy Gallagher or CEO of the Society of Australian Genealogists Ruth Graham. Book a librarian for a one-on-one consultation or listen to the tales of history authors Catherine Bishop and Richard White. If you have been curious about your family history, let August be the month to inspire you to take action. Check out the full schedule on the library website with events starting from Thursday, August 4.
You'll find lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices at St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market this weekend. After browsing through the market stalls why not take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral? Tours operate at 10.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, August 6.
Australian Haydn Ensemble has garnered a well-earned reputation for engaging audiences with imaginative programming and vibrant performances. This weekend the ensemble will present Masi's septet version of Beethoven's Eroica Symphony and Cimador's adaptation of Mozart's Symphony No. 40. Hear these masterworks as they were first discovered in the early 19th century in an intimate performance on Saturday, August 6 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Headlining at the Goulburn Comedy Club this week is Heath Franklin. As 'Chopper', Heath Franklin is an Australian cultural and comedy icon. The man behind the tatts and 'stache is an Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer. He is a familiar face on TV screens and stages across Australia and New Zealand and is a highly sought-after corporate event speaker. Health Franklin will perform at the Goulburn Club on Thursday, August 4 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through the Canberra Comedy Club website.
Hume Conservatorium will be hosting its annual Winterfeast this weekend. Help support local musicians and enjoy a two-course meal, three drinks and music. You'll hear some of the best music from the 1991 musical comedy-drama The Commitments including Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools, Take me to the River, Treat her Right and In the Midnight Hour. Shake off the winter chill with a glass of wine, a hearty dinner, lively music and make sure you have your dancing shoes on. The Winterfeast will take place on Thursday, August 4 from 6.30pm and tickets can be purchased through Hume Conservatorium.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
