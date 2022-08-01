Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:57am, first published 3:00am
The Great Windellama Cake Auction is back!

The Great Windellama Cake Auction

It's back!

The Windellama Progress and Windellama Garden Club are proudly bringing back the Great Windellama Cake Auction. There will be cake stalls, raffles and a free sausage sizzle on the day with all proceeds going to Can Assist. The charity helps to support a variety of initiatives run throughout the region. The auction will be kicked off by Graeme Welsh at 1pm at the hall on Saturday, August 6.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

Local News

