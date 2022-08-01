Hume Conservatorium will be hosting its annual Winterfeast this weekend. Help support local musicians and enjoy a two-course meal, three drinks and music. You'll hear some of the best music from the 1991 musical comedy-drama The Commitments including Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools, Take me to the River, Treat her Right and In the Midnight Hour. Shake off the winter chill with a glass of wine, a hearty dinner, lively music and make sure you have your dancing shoes on. The Winterfeast will take place on Thursday, August 4 from 6.30pm and tickets can be purchased through Hume Conservatorium.