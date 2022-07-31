The Wollondilly River Walking Track is set to become even more scenic after a community tree-planting event was held for National Tree Day.
Nestled under the railway bridge near Riversdale, those young and old spent their Sunday planting native trees.
Advertisement
Goulburn Mulwaree Council parks coordinator Chris Toole said the trees were planted as part of a wider project removing willows along the river.
"We're planting native trees to help restore the areas the willows are removed from and to increase biodiversity," he said.
As events took place around Australia for National Tree Day, Planet Ark encouraged all Australians to consider planting more trees.
The call-to-action comes with new research showing that eight out of ten Australians agree that planting trees is an important part of creating a more sustainable future.
Planet Ark co-CEO Rebecca Gilling said the results clearly showed Australians wanted to have a positive impact on the environment.
"One of the simplest things we can do to support nature is to plant a tree," she said.
"With that one small action you can help cool the climate, provide homes for native wildlife, and make your community a better place to live."
The research was conducted on behalf of Planet Ark by Pollinate as part of The Pulse survey, a bi-annual quantitative study that measures environmental, social and economic issues and concerns.
The results showed that the majority (81 per cent) of respondents believed spending time in nature was good for physical and psychological wellbeing.
69 per cent of respondents also agreed that spending time in nature increased their desire to protect the natural environment.
National Tree Day is an initiative organised in partnership with Toyota, the Goulburn dealership donated materials for the Wollondilly River tree-planting event.
Advertisement
This year, Planet Ark and Toyota have also teamed up with the AFL to plant a tree for every point scored during rounds 17-19, an estimated 4500 trees.
The trees will be donated through Planet Ark's Seedling Bank, to grow a Footy Forest across Australia.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.