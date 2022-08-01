Legacy Australia is calling for participants in a relay to celebrate 100 years of the organisation.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 presented by Defence Health will pass through Goulburn in July, 2023 as part of a 55,000km journey starting in Pozieres, France on Anzac Day and travelling to London.
Goulburn is one of just 19 NSW locations that the relay will pass through, after the torch reaches Western Australia in May, 2023 and travels to other states.
Goulburn Legacy organising committee member, Bill Curry, is urging anyone with a connection to the organisation or to Defence, to take part in the relay.
"This is going to be a huge event for Goulburn that will promote Legacy and everything it does in the community to support war widows," he said.
Mr Curry is one of five Legatees that will run or walk the start and finish of the 9.7km route through Goulburn on July 27, 2023. He'll tackle the challenging Rocky Hill section.
However, applications are open until September 3, 2022 for a further six community members to take part in the middle part of the relay.
It will start at the Big Merino, travel to Rocky Hill, where a wreath will be laid, then pass Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street and end in Belmore Park where the cauldron will be lit. Another wreath will also be laid at the park. People will then be invited to a civic reception at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Afterwards, the torch will journey on to Canberra for the national Legacy Week launch in late August. The relay will finish in Melbourne in October, 2023.
Legacy has its roots in a promise, from the trenches in Pozieres, on the Western Front in World War One. That was a Promise from a soldier to his dying mate: "I'll look after the missus and the kids;" one that has been revered since the first Legacy Club was established in Melbourne in 1923.
Goulburn Legacy looks after some 120 widows.
Community members can apply for the relay at www.legacytorchrelay.com.au or by downloading the Legacy 100th Torch Relay mobile app. Those having difficulty doing so can call Goulburn Legacy office on 4821 2541.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
