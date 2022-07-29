Riding high off the recent stage success of The Wizard of Oz, Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company has jumped straight into its next mainstage production.
Aida, the four-time, Tony Award winning musical, written by Elton John and Tim Rice, will be performed from November 4 to 12.
For the past six years, Rocky Hill MTC's show successes have in part been due to their mission of creative collaboration with local artists, performers and technicians. This show has them partnering with Hume Conservatorium and the two groups are excited to work together.
Hume Conservatorium's community outreach and communications manager, Giselle Newbury is looking forward to seeing a musical theatre show in the new Creative Precinct venue.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for the Conservatorium to have such a production here," she said.
"Many of our people will be involved in technical aspects of the show, in the orchestra and other areas. It's great to have the facility used in such a way and to be working together, creating new musical opportunities for our community. We want to support our arts leaders and are keen to support Rocky Hill MTC, to continue producing great musical theatre, here in Goulburn."
Rocky Hill MTC president, Alex Ridley, said it was a logical next step for the company, as the Hume Con is aligned with their own values and missions, in terms of providing quality musical education, opportunities and access to people of all ages.
"The aim of this partnership is to collaborate through cross-functional teams from both organisations, building the knowledge of cast and crew through educational skills-based workshops, the sharing of resources and facilities, mentorship of young arts leaders through the production process and overall fostering a creative, educational environment for all involved," she said.
The Precinct's large, open space is a perfect blank canvas for Aida director Alfie Walker, to create and build his artistic vision for the show.
"It is a timeless story of love and betrayal set against the backdrop of war. It's a stunning musical, with an unforgettable score, soaring ballads, rousing choral numbers, exuberant dancing and staging," he said.
"I first saw it on Broadway over 20 years ago, fell in love with it and I'm ready to now bring my own interpretation to the stage, with Rocky Hill MTC. I'll be adopting the ancient Egyptian mythology and references from the original script but also adding a First Nations inspired element to the setting, design and staging of the show."
Ms Ridley said the company's committee aimed to work with local artists and groups to explore shared visions in creative and innovative ways.
"It's an opportunity to work with Mr Walker and Hume Conservatorium, to stage this exciting musical and showcase First Nations elements and is aligned with our goal to highlight multicultural, indigenous and diverse perspectives and experiences on the musical stage," she said.
The company is holding auditions for the show at 6:30pm Friday, July 29 and 10am Saturday, July 30 in the Conservatorium's Paul Paviour room. It is looking for strong musical and rock performers, dancers and band members. Due to the mature themes and nature of the show, cast and crew must be aged 16 years and over.
If you'd like to know more about the show and auditions, you can download an info pack at bit.ly/audition-resources or contact the show's producer, Sarah Trama at rhmtcproductions@gmail.com
