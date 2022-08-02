Potential restrictions on Wakefield Park could see driver programs for learners and people with disabilities "bumped off", says Daniel Flanagan.
Mr Flanagan, who owns Fifth Gear Motoring, runs a series of specialty learner driver programs at the Braidwood Road facility.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
He said there was nothing else like his programs in Australia and people had travelled from as far as Newcastle to participate.
"We've got kids with high anxiety, or who have down syndrome for instance, and we give them the opportunity to drive a car.
"It's a bit of a screening test for them to see whether they can go out and drive.
"Unfortunately now, even our disability program, we'll have no private property locations to run it," he said.
Wakefield Park is currently holding no more than four events per month to abide by its original consent.
Hosting anymore activities will see the facility become bound to a stringent conditional consent, limiting track events, that was handed down in a Land and Environment Court ruling by commissioner Tim Horton.
Mr Flanagan said the Land and Environment court's ruling had made running his driver programs for learner, disabled and high-anxiety drivers "unfeasible".
Fifth Gear Motoring has been using Wakefield Park for more than 10 years with programs putting learners at the wheel of dual-control Mini Coopers that operate at normal road speeds.
"We barely even make a sound but because of the way these new restrictions have been imposed they'll look at it and say the programs only make a small amount of money and we'll get bumped," Mr Flanagan said.
Two school-based course days have already had to be cancelled.
The courses are run in conjunction with nearby schools such as Marist College in Canberra that sends 30 students, 10 times a year, to complete the course at Wakefield Park.
"We talk to them about life choices, peer pressure and the distractions of having passengers, phones and all that sort of stuff in the car," Mr Flanagan said.
"To all of a sudden not have that venue available, no one really saw it coming," he said.
"Obviously there was a lot of chatter about what was going to happen with Wakefield Park but I don't think anyone actually thought it would come to a point where we were all standing still without a venue."
Advertisement
Mr Flanagan remains hopeful that he will be able to find a way to continue to use Wakefield Park.
Last year Fifth Gear Motoring ran a charity day in collaboration with Vision Australia giving 65 people who were legally blind the chance to drive a car.
Mr Flanagan said management at Wakefield Park had become increasing community-focused over the past few years and had reduced the hire cost for his programs.
"To try and do the same thing at say the Sydney Motorsport Park, they'd want between $10,000 to $12,000, which is just not feasible," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.