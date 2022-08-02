Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Terry 'Shadow' Harnett made impression on Goulburn rugby league

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The great Cyril Eastlake saw Terry Hartnett's ability from the start.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.