Young green fingers were itching to go to work and shovels were at the ready when Mayor Peter Walker dropped in on Goulburn South Public School on Monday.
School leaders lined up, gave an acknowledgement of country and spoke about the importance of trees and nature in their playground oasis.
Cr Walker was on a mission to deliver a tree to every Goulburn school as part of National Tree Day. He spoke about the importance of bees in the environment and the role that flora played in the ecosystem.
The flowering eucalypt is another valuable addition to the playground, which reflects environmental sustainability.
Relieving principal, Emily Osborne said it was vital to repopulate trees, given worldwide deforestation and global warming.
Some had been removed from the playground for safety reasons but new plantings were taking their place.
"We are big on educating the children about sustainability. We have a sensory and sustainability garden, a worm farm, with compost used on the vegetable patch, and a chicken coop."
The school's garden club coordinator, Alison Johnson, said the council's donation would form part of a 'tall trees trail.' This and a bush tucker garden are being established with help from a Woolworths Junior Landcare grant this year.
Aboriginal education officer, Monica Bridge, is helping to educate the students about plants as a food source and their role in nature.
Assistant principal Jane Leten said Ms Bridge was helping to develop the bush tucker garden. The children would compile information about each plant for a QR code, which could be scanned.
"It is about connecting with nature...and using species that are relevant to the Aboriginal groups around the Goulburn area," she said.
The school also emphasises water sustainability; tanks collect roof water and these in turn are hooked up to garden hoses. Wicker beds are used to reduce evaporation.
Over the past four years, the students have been receiving gentle guidance from Goulburn Garden Club members who have volunteered their time after school. The club has donated and planted trees to augment the playground. Mrs Leten said the students loved the hands-on experience.
"Without all these actions we'd see a reduction in the playground's tree canopy," she said.
"We encourage the natural shade they provide and see it as a solution to cooler schools."
