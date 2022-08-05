Some roads remain submerged after heavy rainfall but no callouts or rescues have been required by Goulburn SES crews.
Goulburn Airport recorded 23.4 milimetres in the last 24 hours, Crookwell 36.8 milimetres while further south, Braidwood received 51.4 milimetres and Canberra Airport copped 43.8 milimetres.
Advertisement
That rainfall caused fears of flooding for the Queanbeyan River as reported on Friday morning.
Further road closures across Goulburn Mulwaree, Yass Valley and Upper Lachlan Shire remain in place with emergency services out and about on Friday morning.
However in Goulburn, crews were not required to attend any rescues or callouts with just one fallen tree being dealt with in the early evening on Thursday.
"It's been very quiet, touch wood rescues remain at zero," Mr Bell said.
"There's still plenty of flooding on roads like May Street Bridge. It came up very quickly. Luckily people in Towrang didn't have their bridge closed this time!"
Remember to NEVER enter floodwater. If it's flooded, forget it.
- In life-threatening situations call 000 (Triple Zero)
- For emergency help in floods call the NSW SES on 132 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.