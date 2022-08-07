Goulburn's Indian and Asian green grocer, the Masala Mill, clinched one of the prestigious NSW Business Awards at the Chamber of Commerce presentation night on Friday.
From a strong list of finalists, Matthew Clarke and Rupa Dhungana were called up as winners of the Excellence in Business category, presented by Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
"It's a shock for sure, we're just really humbled - to have so much support from all our customers, that has been really touching," Mr Clark said following the presentation.
"I think all businesses have faced challenges in one way or another through the pandemic and the challenges have been different for us compared to some others so I'd be hard-pressed to say we've been able to do anything better than anyone else.
"We just get out there every day and try and serve our customers as best we can."
The duo opened the doors just three-and-a-half years ago and have faced some of the most turbulent times in recent memory.
"We opened just before the pandemic, we've lived through droughts, bushfires, COVID-19 and now the supply chain difficulties and inflation, they've been constant and emerging challenges," Mr Clark said.
"We're getting through those and just keep doing as best we can, we just try and keep looking after people.
"We're certainly grateful to our customers for their support, super grateful for that."
Known for sourcing fresh local and international ingredients the Masala Mill is a bit of a mecca for anyone looking to find the perfect spice or herb mix to whip up a winning meal at home.
The duo also order in fruit and vegetables each day from the Sydney fruit markets and even offer delivery.
Mr Clark said they were also thankful to the Chamber, who helped them build links throughout the pandemic to keep the doors open.
"I've got to say we're really grateful for the support of the Chamber of Commerce," Mr Clark said.
"They've been really helpful to us in specific ways, especially during the lockdown times - sort of helping us understand the rules and making connections with the people who could help us get things done - so thank you to the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce.
"And again thank you to our customers, without you we just couldn't do it."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
