Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services respond to two-vehicle crash in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 11 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash at the Deccan/Clinton Street intersection on Thursday morning.(Photo adjusted). Photo: Louise Thrower.

Three people escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Goulburn on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.