Three people escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Goulburn on Thursday morning.
Police said the female driver of a Toyota Hilux ute failed to give way at the Deccan/Clinton Street intersection as she was heading north on Deccan Street at about 9.30am.
The vehicle hit a Toyota Corolla headed east on Clinton Street, causing extensive front-end damage to the sedan. A male driver and female passenger were not injured and neither was the woman driving the ute.
Ambulance attended as a precaution. Police Rescue was on scene due to initial reports a person was trapped. However they were not required. NSW Fire and Rescue also attended as a precaution.
The Corolla was towed from the scene. The utility sustained minor passenger-side damage.
Police said the drivers had exchanged details and there would no investigation or penalty infringement notices issued.
