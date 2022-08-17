Goulburn Post

Business2580 Awards winners' special feature wrap

August 17 2022 - 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JDY Electrical took the same Business 2580 Awards win for the third year running. Photo: Supplied

The team at JDY Electrical have won the category of Goulburn's Favourite Trade Business for the third year in a row.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.