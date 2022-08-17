Business2580 Awards winners' special feature wrap

The team at JDY Electrical have won the category of Goulburn's Favourite Trade Business for the third year in a row.
"We are very honored and proud," said director and operations manager Stacey Yeadon.
"It just enforces all the hard work we put into being a great community-based small business."
Providing electrical contracting, repair, installation and maintenance, and specialising in industrial breakdown and maintenance, the current team is made up of four people.
In addition to Stacey keeping things running smoothly there's husband, director and senior technician Jack Yeadon, along with technician Brad and apprentice Lincoln all looking after customers.
When asked about the secret of their success, Stacey said it was simply a case of "offering amazing customer service, with great quality workmanship. As well as our awesome team and a little help from our business coaches at Lifestyle Tradie implementing some great systems to make our business run smoothly."
Looking to the future, JDY Electrical are planning to grow the team by one or two technicians.
Meanwhile, "We would like to thank the Goulburn community; we are incredibly grateful for the support we receive and the customer base we have.
"We would like to thank our family and friends for their never dying support, and the Chamber of Commerce and all the sponsors of the awards for putting on such a great event."
