Goulburn will be home to the "safest greyhound track in the world".
That was the view of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) CEO Rob Macaulay after the state government announced an upgrade to the Goulburn greyhound track on Friday.
Hospitality and racing minister, Kevin Anderson made the announcement at the Grace Millsom Centre, surrounded by local industry representatives and Goulburn MP, Wendy Tuckerman.
The $6 million upgrade to the Braidwood Road facility will include a new 325m straight track, redevelopment of the existing circular track and installation of lights, allowing night racing. The straight track is proposed to run parallel with the fence in front of the Grace Millsom Centre.
The upgrade also incorporates an automated irrigation system and 'Safe Chase' remote lure which removes the cable and roller operation.
Mr Anderson said greyhound safety was the main driver for improvements.
"We want to make sure every track in NSW meets the minimum track safety standards," he said.
"Welfare and integrity sits at the top of everything Greyhound NSW does."
The newly appointed CEO explained how the tracks, designed with help from the University of Technology, would help improve the greyhounds' safety.
"They're racing in a straight line so there's no interference," Macaulay said.
"The radius of the two end corners will be made slightly wider so that the dogs can go around more smoothly as there is a higher rate of injuries on the corners of tracks."
Mr Macaulay expects the improvements to generate a higher betting turnover.
"The market likes things that are safe, happy and wholesome," he said.
"Holding races at night also attracts the prime time viewer slots.
"We want to build better tracks and facilities and put on more prizemoney which then breeds better dogs. It all connects."
Mrs Tuckerman said Goulburn would become home to the State's second TAB straight track following the recent opening at Richmond.
"This is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improve greyhound welfare standards across NSW," she said.
Local contractors will be employed to undertake the work.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club manager Pat Day said the news was great for harness racing too.
"This will be beneficial to harness racing because when we race at night, they can have longer training hours and more access to their facilities," Mr Day said.
However Goulburn Harness Racing secretary/treasurer, Mark Croatto, said his club had not been advised of the announcement.
"We're not aware of the finer detail and what the project means to Harness and the other users. When we are, we'll be able to make an informed comment," he said.
A development application is expected to be lodged with Goulburn Mulwaree Council in the coming week.
Macaulay believed they were 50 to 60 days away from securing a development consent.
Once approved, the upgrade will take about 14 weeks to complete.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
