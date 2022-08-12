Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Goulburn's greyhound track to undergo major upgrades. What will it entail?

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:04am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Examine: Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, Hospitality and racing minister Kevin Anderson, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker and Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Rob Macaulay taking a walk along the proposed straight track. Photo: Burney Wong.

Goulburn will be home to the "safest greyhound track in the world".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.