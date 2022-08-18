It was a hero's welcome when dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ellen Ryan walked through the gates of Goulburn High School on Monday, August 15.
Much to her surprise, students and staff had formed a guard of honour as she returned to work, fresh from winning two gold medals in lawn bowls.
"I was very special to see everyone clapping and cheering," Ryan said.
The teachers' assistant took part in a Q and A session with students, who asked everything from how she became involved in lawn bowls, to what it was like competing in the Games and winning two gold medals.
She also spoke about mental and physical preparation and superstitions before matches.
"They asked some great questions and hopefully I inspired them," she said.
Then a group of students went to the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club for a game of bowls. The Club holds a special place for Ryan as the starting point of her sporting career.
She told The Post she loved working at Goulburn High and supporting the children.
"I'm so lucky to work there and have such supportive people around me," she said.
