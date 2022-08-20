The dream run for the Goulburn Swans has come to an end.
They had high hopes heading into their preliminary final against the Yass Roos at Joe O'Connor Park on Saturday, August 13, but went down 86-49.
Swans player coach Simon Treloar said his side tried to hang on for as long as possible in the feisty contest, but the rain and class of opposition made it tough.
"I think we did pretty well in wet weather footy," Treloar said.
"They're a good team with plenty of experience while we're a young team."
Although the players were understandably upset at the end of the match, Treloar said it was important for them to hold their heads up high.
"It's been a really good run for a bunch of blokes who played 15 or less games," he said.
"To play in a preliminary final is a pretty good achievement."
There have been many highlights for the red and the white this season, but for Treloar, Ovarian Cancer round was right up there.
"I can't go past Ovarian Cancer round and what the boys did off the field this year," he said.
"They raised $28,000 for the cause."
To celebrate a highly successful season, the Goulburn Swans will have a club presentation at the Astor Hotel on September 10.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
