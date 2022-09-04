A conference in Goulburn will give farmers and other landholders access to some of Australia's leading experts on improving profitability and sustainability through regenerative agriculture.
An initiative of Community Voice for Hume, the 'Let's Get Earthy' conference will be held at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Friday, September 16.
Internationally renowned microbiologist Walter Jehne will be the keynote speaker at the conference.
A former research scientist at the CSIRO, Jehne argues that regenerating the earth's "carbon sponge" through the natural water cycle is the key to restoring healthy soils and building resilience against climate extremes, including drought.
He is one of the pioneers in discovering the benefits of soil carbon and microbial activity in soil health and works with farmers to implement practical solutions.
Other speakers include Nolani McColl from the Mulloon Institute, Dan Florance from the ANU Sustainable Farms project and Professor Justin Borevitz from Australian National University's Research School of Biology.
The audience will also hear from farmers such as local grazier Jenny Bell, whose move to regenerative agriculture has transformed her farm, as well as enriching the environment and the lives of her and her family.
"When my husband Rod Edwards and I joined the local Landcare group 30 years ago to plant some trees along a fence line, we didn't realise we were opening the door to a new relationship with our country," Ms Bell said.
As well as speaking at the conference Ms Bell will host a farm field trip to her property on the day before, September 15, in conjunction with ANU Sustainable Farms.
Another speaker, Adam Rabjohns, a fourth generation grazier from Goulburn, has driven the transition of his family's farm from conventional to regenerative practices, including a successful soil carbon project under the federal government's Emissions Reduction Fund.
Those attending the conference will learn about strategies to transition to a way of farming that reduces costly inputs such as fertilisers and herbicides and focuses on restoring soil health and pasture diversity through natural processes.
A community dinner the night before the conference and post-conference drinks will provide further opportunities to meet and discuss ideas with fellow participants and experts.
There will also be a range of exhibitors, including ANU Sustainable Farms, the Mulloon Institute, the NSW Farmers Federation and Farmers for Climate Action.
Convenor of Community Voice for Hume and Landcare Goulburn Mulwaree, Bob Philipson said he was delighted that the group had been able to attract so many of the leading figures in regenerative agriculture to share their knowledge with local farmers, old and new, large and small.
"The benefits of this approach, for present and future generations, are becoming more obvious by the day," Mr Phillipson said.
Further information and registration details for the conference, farm visit and dinner are available at https://www.cv-4h.org/earthy2022.html#/.
