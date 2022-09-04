Goulburn Mulwaree Council has recorded a significant increase in reports of illegal clearing activities over the past 12 months.
Mount Gray was an area of particular concern with numerous trees illegally felled as well as reports of dumbed rubbish and illegal driving.
Advertisement
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Director of Planning and Environment Scott Martin said the high levels of reporting reflected increased concern and awareness from the community about illegal clearing and the destruction of natural habitats.
"It is still disappointing that people continue to undertake these illegal activities," he said.
The destruction of natural habitats can have a devastating impact on threatened species such as Gang Gang Cockatoos, Glossy Black Cockatoos, Greater Gliders, Yellow-Bellied Gliders and Squirrel Gliders.
"There are also areas of koala habitat that have been destroyed due to unlawful clearing," Mr Martin said.
Investigations by council and other state government agencies have substantiated many of the complaints and several infringements have been issued to property owners and companies undertaking illegal activities on both public and private land.
Councils can issue Penalty Infringement Notices for unauthorised clearing under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.
In the case of a corporation, the fine is $6000 and for an individual, it is $3000.
Severe penalties can also be imposed by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 for harm to threatened ecological communities, species or their habitats.
For corporations, these penalties can reach up to $5 million plus $50,000 for each day the offence continues. In the case of an individual, the penalty can be up to $1 million and $10,000 for each day the offence continues.
"Council and other state government agencies are currently investigating a number of matters relating to alleged illegal clearing," Mr Martin said.
The Director of Planning and Environment encouraged long-term, new, and prospective landholders to make themselves aware of their property's zoning, along with any relevant legislation relating to the clearing of any vegetation.
"Many people do not know that native grasses are included under the definition of vegetation, and cannot be cleared without approval," Mr Martin said.
"We have had cases recently of people claiming they were told by real estate agents, developers or other industry stakeholders that clearing was okay, but it's important that you speak with us first."
Advertisement
It is recommended that those clearing vegetation for agricultural purposes on rural zoned land consult with Local Land Services. For all other clearing, council should be consulted.
"We encourage property owners to contact [Goulburn Mulwaree] Council's Planning and Development Liaison team prior to undertaking any clearing to have a definite idea of what is permissible and any relevant applications that may be required," Mr Martin said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.