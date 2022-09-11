Goulburn Post
Small fire breaks out in former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 11 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:30am
A fire broke out in a rear room of the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse on Saturday night. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain a fire that broke out in the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse on Saturday night.

Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

