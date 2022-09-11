Fire crews were able to quickly contain a fire that broke out in the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse on Saturday night.
Two NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to the building, at the intersection of Sloane and Goldsmith Streets at about 9.15pm.
Captain Chris Rowley said the "minor" fire broke out in a rear room of the vacant warehouse and damaged a small section, including carpet.
Crews, under control of deputy captain Scott Rowley, extinguished the blaze within about 20 minutes and remained on scene for 90 minutes to fully ventilate the area.
RFS Goulburn Mulwaree support crew assisted.
Police were on scene to control traffic.
The cause has not been established.
Earlier on Saturday, NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the Goulburn Soldiers Club carpark at 2.15pm.
A vehicle, which had been driving east on the adjoining Deniehy Lane, went over a small stone embankment at the carpark's edge.
It landed on an angle and hit a power pole, which fell across the roof of a nearby parked Toyota 4WD and a utility's tray.
The driver was uninjured and no-one was in the other vehicles at the time.
NSW Fire and Rescue cleaned up fluid and rendered the area safe.
