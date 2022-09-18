A large contingent of NSW police motorcyclists converged on Marulan on Saturday as part of the annual Wall to Wall: Ride for Remembrance.
The group stopped at Marulan BP for morning tea after departing Sydney's Domain at 8.20am.
Many also made their way into Goulburn afterwards and slowed to honour Constable Shelley Davis, who died in a police car crash on the city's northern outskirts in 2004.
Police held a banner in her memory, not far from the site of a memorial erected in recognition of Constable Davis' service.
More than 650 police riders from across the country took part in the ride from Sydney to Canberra. The charity event, started in 2009, commemorates the service and sacrifices of fallen Australian police, raises funds in support of their families and promotes motorcycle safety.
Riders started at their jurisdictions' dedicated place of remembrance and reflection and made their way to the national capital. There they made a final gesture of solidarity and remembrance in one large group ride to the National Police Memorial for a service in honour of those who had fallen.
Serving and retired police members, sworn and unsworn and other friends, family and supporters participated.
NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb said the ride was an opportunity to honour those officers who had lost their lives and show support to the families they had left behind.
"Wall to Wall is an important event for police around Australia to honour those colleagues who have lost their lives," Commissioner Webb said.
"The ride commemorates the service and sacrifice of officers who have died in the line of duty, and also those who have died from non-work-related incidents.
ALSO READ:
"Coming together for this event is a way of showing our police solidarity and support by raising much needed funds to help ease the burden of families and loved ones left to pick up the pieces."
All funds raised during the ride by the NSW contingent go toward NSW Police Legacy.
For more information about NSW Police Legacy, visit: www.policelegacynsw.org.au
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.