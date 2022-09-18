Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Wall to Wall Remembrance Ride passes through Marulan, Goulburn

Updated September 18 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large contingent of NSW police motorcyclists converged on Marulan on Saturday as part of the annual Wall to Wall: Ride for Remembrance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.