They danced along to songs of yesteryear, took in the talent of Simon Tedeschi and George Washingmachine and were moved by orchestral performances.
The Hume Conservatorium's inaugural Chamber Music Festival has been declared a success.
The Con's director, George Brenen said the three-day event, which started on Friday, attracted more than 200 people to the various performances. Visitors from the Southern Highlands, Yass, Canberra and other regions joined with locals taking in a feast of entertainment.
"From our point of view, as a first-time festival, it worked pretty well. We were very happy with the numbers and it's something we can build on for future years," Mr Brenen said.
The gala performance of Paul Stanhope's Requiem at Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Saturday night was a particular highlight. Mr Brenen said about 200 people filled the cathedral for just the work's second performance. The Sydney Chamber Choir was accompanied by an instrumental ensemble.
"This work draws on almost every choral composer of the last 150 years and takes it to new places," Mr Brenen said.
"I think it will become one of the great international success stories."
The work took out the 2022 Art Music Award for Work of the Year, choral.
Earlier, music lovers enjoyed renowned concert pianist, Simon Tedeschi's concert, alongside jazz vocalist and violinist, George Washingmachine. Mr Brenen said the jazz classic hybrid, combining George Gershwin and Chopin, was a "fun program and superb performance."
The Con's Creative Arts Precinct, seating 200 people, also accentuated the Ensemble Offspring's delicate sounds on Friday night. Claire Edwardes (marimba) and Jason Noble (bass clarinet) joined forces with acclaimed American harpist, Emily Granger.
The next morning, members of the Goulburn Dance Club took to the floor as Glen Amer and Richard Lane sang songs of yesteryear. The duo also performed at the Goulburn Club the night before.
Other performances included the Grevillea Quartet at GPAC on Sunday and Festival Clubs Cabaret with the Mike Baker Trio at the Goulburn Club on Saturday night.
Mr Brenen said the Festival deliberately included local primary school students. On Thursday, they were able to play with and hear the Western Sydney Youth Orchestra and the Richard Gill Chamber Orchestra.
"It was part educational and part performance. We're happy to facilitate that because it gives the kids an opportunity to see live orchestra, which can be quite inspiring," he said.
Mr Brenen hoped the Festival would become an annual event. The Con will use results of a survey distributed at the event to compile a program.
This year's event scored $30,000 in Create NSW funding and $10,000 from Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
