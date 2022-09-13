Goulburn Post
Taralga Public School hosts interactive educational event for Threatened Species Day

By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:55am
Patrice Rowe from Fullerton Hadley Landcare planting trees with students. Picture supplied

Students from around the Upper Lachlan Shire have been learning how to help nature heal as the recovery continues from the Black Summer Bushfires.

