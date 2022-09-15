Ingrid Clements is the first Justice of the Peace to be sworn in under King Charles in Goulburn.
"I, Ingrid Clements, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles III, his heirs and successors according to law, so help me God," Ms Ingrid read aloud as part of the oath.
Goulburn Courthouse Registrar Bernadette Hilton swore in Ms Clements and presented her a bouquet of flowers, saying it was "a very special moment".
Ms Clements said she had retired from teaching high school last year and took up the role given need in the regional community of Bigga.
"In the community sometimes there are some people putting a shout out to see if there is a JP around and I just found the process interesting too - in terms of what you have to do and the knowledge you have to be aware of," she said.
"I retired last year and we've downscaled on our farm at Bigga, so I think it was just a bit of a challenge to keep my brain going."
Ms Clements said she had some mixed emotions, but was largely excited to be first sworn in under the new monarch.
"It was exciting when Bernadette said I would be the first to take the oath under King Charles," she said.
"I've been happy and sad all week I suppose, it was sad to learn of the Queen's death and we've been following that journey, but we're quite excited for King Charles to have his turn."
Primarily, Ms Clements said she was most excited to be able to help people.
"Living in a semi-isolated sort of area, it's sometimes difficult for people to travel to get these sorts of documents signed off and certified, so I thought it would be helpful."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
