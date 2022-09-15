Goulburn Post
Ingrid Clements the first Justice of Peace to be sworn in under King Charles in Goulburn

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:32am, first published 4:30am
Ingrid Clements is the first Justice of the Peace to be sworn in under King Charles by Goulburn Courthouse registrar Bernadette Hilton.

