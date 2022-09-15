The community will have the chance to experience well known youth orchestras in action on Thursday afternoon.
The Meet the Orchestra session at the Hume Conservatorium is a taster for this weekend's Hume Chamber Music Festival, hosted by the Con.
Outreach and communications manager, Giselle Newbury said the Western Sydney Youth Orchestra and the Richard Gill Chamber Orchestra and their conductors, Kate Morgan and James Pensini from the Sydney Youth Orchestras would be visiting.
"Kate and James will guide people through and introduce them to all the instruments within the orchestras in a fun, relaxed and interactive way," she said.
"The orchestras will perform repertoire from Mozart through to The Lion King and may even need audience members to help conduct the group."
Ms Newbury said the event was free and was an introduction to "some beautiful music."
On Thursday afternoon, the orchestras will conduct a schools program with 130 local students.
The Hume Chamber Festival kicks off on Friday night with Richard Lane and Glenn Amer performing Club Cabaret and the 'songs of yesteryear at the Goulburn Club from 9.30am to 11pm. This will be repeated at the Conservatorium in Bourke Street from 10.30am to 11.45am.
At the Friday night gala, Ensemble Offspring's 'musical mavericks' Claire Edwardes (marimba) and Jason Noble (bass clarinet) join forces with acclaimed American harpist Emily Granger to unearth masterpieces from the depths of living musical imagination for their three monolithic instruments. Ms Newbury describes it as an "eclectic and engaging program that showcases three unique instrumentalists at their peak." The performance runs from 7.30pm to 9pm.
On Saturday afternoon, concert pianist, Simon Tedeschi, will perform everything from Mozart and Chopin to Debussy and Prokofiev for orchestras, festivals, and venues around the world, from Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall.
Ms Newbury said a particular highlight would be the performance by the Sydney Chamber Orchestra of Paul Stanhope's Requiem in Saint Saviour's Cathedral at 7.30pm Saturday. The piece won the APRA AMCOS choral work of the year.
For the full program visit https://humecon.nsw.edu.au/
A special buy one get one free offer applies to tickets. The Conservatorium is located at 160 Bourke Street.
