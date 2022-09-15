Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Hume Conservatorium hosts Meet the Orchestras ahead of festival

Updated September 15 2022 - 6:35am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community will gain an upclose look at Sydney orchestras at the Hume Conservatorium on Thursday afternoon. Picture supplied.

The community will have the chance to experience well known youth orchestras in action on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.