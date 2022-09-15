At the Friday night gala, Ensemble Offspring's 'musical mavericks' Claire Edwardes (marimba) and Jason Noble (bass clarinet) join forces with acclaimed American harpist Emily Granger to unearth masterpieces from the depths of living musical imagination for their three monolithic instruments. Ms Newbury describes it as an "eclectic and engaging program that showcases three unique instrumentalists at their peak." The performance runs from 7.30pm to 9pm.

