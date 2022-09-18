The best rugby players from the ACT and Southern NSW put on a show at Simon Poidevin Oval on Saturday, September 17 in front of a decent crowd.
The annual City vs Country matches, a vital part of the Brumbies Representative Program, involved five teams consisting of a few local players.
Goulburn's Ben Pearson, who coached the Brumbies City North side which took out the men's competition, said it was a great day and was pleased with his side's performances in the two 40-minute matches.
"It was good to see the event in town and a lot of Goulburn players involved," Pearson said.
"My side had limited training sessions, but they played like they had been together for a long time."
Pearson said although winning the competition was the goal, he also wanted to his players to make the ACT and Southern NSW Griffins side.
"The goal was to get as many of these players into the Griffins team as possible and we thought by winning the day, we could achieve that," he said.
There was just the one match in the women's competition which also include some local players who were trying to make the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels side.
Goulburn's Will Mooney, Jordan Wilcox, Jackson Reardon and Alec Palmer played in the men's competition while Pearl Rakete, Paige Penning, Jordan Brooker, Ashley Mewburn, Krystal Blackwell and Elly Hazelton played in the women's.
The day was made possible thanks to funding by the NSW Government and the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
