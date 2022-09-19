A week-long Model A Ford event has contributed to an uptick in accommodation bookings and buoyed providers in the wake of Wakefield Park's temporary closure.
Goulburn motels reported strong bookings last week as 160 vehicles and 300 people chugged into town for the 27th Model A Ford National Meet. The various activities, including static displays at the Waterworks, Montague Street and the courthouse, also drew plenty of interest.
READ MORE:
Goulburn Mulwaree Council' s marketing, events and culture business manager, Sarah Ruberto said while 60 per cent of participants camped at the Recreation Area, 40pc booked into motels and other accommodation outlets.
Goulburn Motor Inn manager Noel Moti said his Clinton Street motel was full every day last week.
"Some of them were workers but most were Model A owners. They were very good people - neat and tidy - and the guests were interested in their cars. They took lots of photos," he said
Mr Moti said his motel had taken a 20 to 30 per cent hit when Wakefield Park motor racing circuit announced its temporary closure in early September. People intending to attend major events in October, November and December had cancelled rooms.
But Mr Moti said the motel had been 90 per cent full since December, given a series of tourism events and a steady stream of tradespeople, wind farm workers and visitors to the NSW Police Academy.
The trend continued on the weekend, with almost every accommodation outlet booked out. The City versus Country rugby match at Poidevin Oval and the Hume Conservatorium's Chamber Music Festival drew strong visitor numbers.
Quest Goulburn manager Sarah Albrighton said the motel was fully booked and she had to direct people out of town for accommodation.
"These events (like the Model A Fords) are helping after Wakefield Park's closure but the circuit brought in millions of dollars for motels, cafes and restaurants," she said.
"We were disappointed to lose it because people would drive from all over Australia to attend events there."
Best Western Plus general manager Vicki Rabjohns said while she only had two bookings from the Model A Ford event, "every little bit helped."
She said weekend events were helping fill the void left by Wakefield Park but the circuit drew strong trade during the week.
Mrs Rabjohns told The Post that sport generally attracted big visitor numbers but trade also traditionally picked up in spring.
Hume Conservatorium outreach and communications manager, Giselle Newbury, said people attending the weekend's Chamber Music Festival had told her they couldn't get accommodation in town.
The Festival held performances across three days.
Mrs Ruberto said the Model As had injected a fun atmosphere into the city.
"Anytime classic cars are in town, people enjoy the nostalgia associated with them," she said.
"It's also great to have people here that have never visited Goulburn before and enjoy what we sometimes take for granted."
Christy McLaughlin travelled from Seattle for her seventh Model A Ford meet in Australia. She and her partner shipped two 1931 vehicles over.
"I've loved the week," she said on Friday.
"There's been plenty of good food and entertainment and people have been so friendly. I (also) love Goulburn's history, especially Sloane Street and all its old lace ironwork."
Melbourne visitor, Paul Woodman, also enjoyed the week and said the meet was very well organised.
Albury woman, Deborah Cooper, praised the city's architecture. She and many others joined a council-organised bus tour of Goulburn's heritage.
Transport-related tourism continues on Sunday, September 25 with Classic Cars at the Courthouse in Montague Street from 10am.
On October long weekend, Streamliners Australia will bring together 24 classic Australian locomotives at the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre on Braidwood Road.
The event coincides with the Lilac City Festival, which this year celebrates its 71st anniversary.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.