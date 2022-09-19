Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Model A car visitors put string in step of Goulburn accommodation providers

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:47am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A week-long Model A Ford event has contributed to an uptick in accommodation bookings and buoyed providers in the wake of Wakefield Park's temporary closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.