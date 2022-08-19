Mayor Peter Walker says the council is working hard to find a solution for Wakefield Park's ongoing operation.
His comments came as the Braidwood Road raceway's management announced it was suspending activities from September 1 until the state government found an answer to the NSW Land and Environment Court's July ruling.
Benalla Auto Club (BAC) vice-president Bruce Robertson said it was unviable for the facility to run just four days a month.
"We're laid up," he said.
"If you put a car up on blocks and intend to use it again, it's laid up. We intend to use Wakefield Park again."
BAC had appealed the council's July, 2021 consent conditions in the court, only to have tighter ones imposed. Commissioner Tim Horton handed down three colour-coded event categories with respite days for each. At the highest 95 decibel category, there would be 11 respite days before another could be held.
Mr Robertson previously said this was onerous, would restrict the raceway to 30 meetings annually in the highest category and rule out fixtures like the Superbikes.
Now, Wakefield Park is operating under its original 1993 approval, dictating four events per month, so as not to trigger the court's consent. Numerous events have been cancelled in response.
"We are closed until the state government comes up with an answer," Mr Robertson said.
"It's out of the council's hands in my opinion."
Wakefield Park employs 10 fulltime and four casual staff. Mr Robertson said they were being given "full dignity and protection of the Fair Work Act." Management was talking to some about the possibility of redeployment or relocation to Winton Motor raceway, but it was not possible for all.
"We can't pay the wages bill without activity," he said.
Mr Robertson stressed that BAC would not sell Wakefield Park but "sit on it" until someone came up with a solution.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has written to Premier Dominic Perrottet, deputy premier and regional NSW minister Paul Toole, the sports minister, planning minister Anthony Roberts and several others, seeking meetings. Cr Walker and council CEO, Aaron Johansson have also met with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, and shadow ministers, Julia Finn and Mick Veitch.
Visiting Goulburn on Friday for a housing announcement, Mr Roberts said he was taking advice from his department on the matter.
Cr Walker said the council and Wakefield Park representatives were in regular contact.
"We are in working through what we can do to achieve an outcome that still lets them operate," he said.
"..I think everyone is disappointed with the court's conditions so we are looking for some strong direction and clarity on what they mean.
"We are trying to work with the state government as well. Everyone's hands are tied because it was a court decision and we need to find a way forward."
Specifically, the council wants to know what the court defines as an 'activity' and an 'event.' Cr Walker said it wasn't clear whether the four-day Superbikes would constitute one or four events.
On the other side of the ledger, the council will next week meet with neighbours concerned about raceway noise.
While the council has flagged with the government Wakefield Park's possible declaration as a Special Activation Precinct, the mayor said he and planning staff were unsure whether this was legally possible.
Several other options are also being explored but council environment and planning director Scott Martin said potential noise impacts would remain prime considerations in all of them.
Ms Tuckerman said it was a difficult situation because the court had made the decision.
"We have to look at how we can best manage and assist the business to go forward. We'll have those discussions to see if there's anything we can do as a state government," she said.
"We have to be mindful that it went to the Land and Environment Court. That's disappointing; from my perspective it should have been handled by the council but we are where we are."
Mrs Tuckerman said every development had to abide by the law. Wakefield Park noise had to be managed and compromise reached with residents along with clear communication.
Cr Walker told The Post the council had to move fast but carefully.
"We are trying very hard to find a solution. Yes, it is detrimental to the economy and that's why we need clarity," he said.
Meantime, a Cruise for Wakefield event will be held on Sunday, August 28. Organisers have planned for participants to meet at the Goulburn Recreation Area at 11am, visit local businesses if they wish, and then travel to Wakefield Park at 1pm.
In a social media post, organiser Tom Levien said the aim was to show how many people supported Wakefield Park and wanted to keep motorsport alive here in NSW.
"Trouble makers be aware that police will be on hand and will be targeting antisocial behaviour, so please act accordingly," he wrote.
