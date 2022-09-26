Goulburn Mulwaree Library has a brooder and incubator set up with fertile eggs for the duration of the school holidays. Watch that magic that is a chick hatching from its egg and taking its first steps. The chicks will be at the library for two weeks before they return to their free range farm. This is a free drop in program with no booking required. It runs Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 9 from 10am to 6pm. Phone 4823 4435.
The first Festival of Regional Theatre kicks off at Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre this October long weekend. The program includes a premiere of the long forgotten works by Millicent Armstrong, a special performance of The Waltz in memory of late regional director David Letch, professional development programs and One Act Wonders, a competition for regional theatre companies. Jump on stage and join the fun. Phone 4823 4999 for tickets.
The premiere event for the Festival of Regional Theatre is a celebration works by late playwright Millicent Armstrong. Armstrong lived on a farm near Gunning between the world wars. She was a decorated WW1 war nurse and she wrote award winning plays. This event will revive and celebrate her life and work. Armstrong was an independent and creative woman and is an unsung and unique local hero. The gala premiere of Drought and Other Plays by Millicent Armstrong is being held at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 1 from 6pm. Tickets are essential. Phone 4823 4999.
The late David Letch directed this play's premiere season. He said: "The play is about life and never letting your inner child die. You're never too old to grow and have fun." The play tells the story of a pair of ageing sixties radicals who refuse to let society dictate how they are going to spend their final days. This special event in memory of David Letch is at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, October 2 at 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4999 for tickets.
One Act Wonders is a competition of regional theatre groups and artists across eight performances of original scripts and theatre productions. This free event includes a sausage sizzle and will be an exciting celebration of regional theatre. It runs over two days starting Sunday, October 2. There will be an awards ceremony with cash and trophy prizes on Monday, October 3. For tickets phone 4823 4999.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.