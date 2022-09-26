The late David Letch directed this play's premiere season. He said: "The play is about life and never letting your inner child die. You're never too old to grow and have fun." The play tells the story of a pair of ageing sixties radicals who refuse to let society dictate how they are going to spend their final days. This special event in memory of David Letch is at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, October 2 at 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4999 for tickets.