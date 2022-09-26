Goulburn Post
The Festival of Regional Theatre at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre kicks off on Saturday, October 1

Sarah Foy
By Sarah Foy
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:12am, first published 12:30am
The Waltz will play in memory of regional director David Letch. Photo supplied.

Hatching Chicks Program

Goulburn Mulwaree Library

Goulburn Mulwaree Library has a brooder and incubator set up with fertile eggs for the duration of the school holidays. Watch that magic that is a chick hatching from its egg and taking its first steps. The chicks will be at the library for two weeks before they return to their free range farm. This is a free drop in program with no booking required. It runs Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 9 from 10am to 6pm. Phone 4823 4435.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

